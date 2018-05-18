Police

CANINE UNIT TRACKS MALE AND FEMALE AFTER FLEEING FROM STOLEN TRUCK

May 18, 2018 18 views

(NORFOLK COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Norfolk County Detachment investigated has charged a 21-year-old male and 31-year-old female after police investigated an incident at a 6th Concession Road, South Walsingham, Norfolk County, Ontario address.

 

On Wednesday, May 16, 2018, at approximately 1:13 p.m., police were patrolling the area for a stolen pickup.

 

Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that a female driver and male passenger drove past officers in a black coloured Ford F150 pickup truck that had been previously been reported stolen from a Norfolk County, Ontario address.

 

Officers immediately turned around and located the vehicle parked in a driveway of a residence. Canine Services along with the Emergency Response Team (ERT) members attended the area and began to track both outstanding suspects. Canine Services located the female along with the male and took both of them into custody without incident.

 

As a result, police have charged 21-year-old Dustin Albert Wayne HELMER-TAYLOR of Norfolk County, Ontario with the following offences:

 

  • Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
  • Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
  • Possession of a prohibited weapon
  • Fail to comply with probation order

 

Charged with the following offences is 31-year-old Rebecca Lynn JACQUES of Norfolk County, Ontario:

 

  • Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
  • Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
  • Driving while under suspension
  • Use plate not authorized of vehicle

 

Both are scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice, Simcoe at a later date.

