Daily
National News

Grassy Narrows clean up will ‘take as long as it takes,’ Wynne says

May 18, 2018 22 views

TORONTO _ Ontario Liberal Premier Kathleen Wynne says cleaning up a mercury-contaminated river that has plagued two First Nation communities for decades “will take as long as it takes.”

 

Wynne, whose government committed $85 million for the remediation of the English-Wabigoon River system in northwestern Ontario, says preliminary work is starting now.

 

She says the infrastructure for the remediation is already being put in place and ongoing contamination must first be stopped before the mercury is cleaned up.

 

She gave no timeline for when residents of Grassy Narrows and Wabaseemoong First Nation can expect the river system to be clean, but says it has to be done.

 

People in those communities have dealt with mercury poisoning since a paper mill in Dryden, Ont., dumped the substance into the water in the 1960s, but mercury concentrations haven’t decreased in

30 years and are causing ongoing health and economic impacts.

 

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath is taking her election campaign to Grassy Narrows today.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Wynne and Ford to visit health centres, while Horwath takes her campaign north

May 18, 2018 23

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford takes his campaign to form Ontario’s next provincial government to London,…

Read more
Daily

Two Indigenous protesters ordered to end protest at fish company

May 18, 2018 25

VANCOUVER _ Fish farming company Marine Harvest says the B-C Supreme Court has ordered two Indigenous…

Read more

Leave a Reply