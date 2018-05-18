Daily
National News

Wynne and Ford to visit health centres, while Horwath takes her campaign north

May 18, 2018 22 views

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford takes his campaign to form Ontario’s next provincial government to London, where he’ll make an announcement today at a medical clinic.

 

Liberal Leader Kathleen Wynne starts her day on the rooftop of a Toronto arts and culture hub, before visiting a restaurant in Orangeville, Ont., and an Alliston, Ont., hospital in the afternoon.

 

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath heads to the province’s northwest, stopping in Grassy Narrows, a First Nations community plagued by decades of mercury poisoning, before moving on to Kenora, Ont.

 

Ford said Thursday that he had accepted the resignation of PC candidate in Brampton East after learning of allegations about the theft of 60,000 people’s personal information from a toll highway operator.

 

Simmer Sandhu’s resignation came shortly after his former employer, the 407 Express Toll Route, issued a statement about what it called an “internal theft of customer data.”

 

Sandhu denies the allegations, but the New Democrats have called on the Chief Electoral Officer to investigate and determine if any of the data was used by Tory candidates.

