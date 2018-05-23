Business
Local News

Business: Sapling and Flint Gallery wins Business Gold

May 23, 2018 12 views
Jessie Brant is a trained wampum cutter creating one of a kind pieces.

It began with cellphone covers four years ago and grew into a full fledged gallery a year ago and now Six Nations twin sisters Dakota and Jesse Brant are golden! The Mohawk artists took gold in the Hamilton TV’s Business Excellence awards. Dakota and Jesse Brant began their entrepreneurial journey in 2014 by selling cellphone covers and earrings to friends and family at local powwows and bazaars. Jesse is a trained goldsmith and wampum cutter and a graduate of George Brown College with a diploma in Jewelery Methodology. Dakota has been a regalia maker and designer for 12 years. And last year the two sisters put their heads together to launch a gallery. After a year in business, they found business takes both patience and persistence. The Sapling & Flint…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
