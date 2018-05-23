Daily
Dispute highlights North Dakota’s tough sell of new nickname 

FILE – In this June 22, 2016, file photo, a photo of a mock hockey jersey with the new University of North Dakota Fighting Hawks logo is seen at an unveiling ceremony in Grand Forks, N.D. (AP Photo/Dave Kolpack, File), The Associated Press     By Dave Kolpack THE ASSOCIATED PRESS FARGO, N.D.- A dispute between the University of North Dakota and one of its most generous benefactors is underscoring the difficulty the school has had in selling its Fighting Hawks nickname. Engelstad Family Foundation trustee Kris Engelstad McGarry and school president Mark Kennedy are at odds over the foundation’s plans to paint the words “North Dakota” at centre court of the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center, a basketball and volleyball arena. Kennedy wants the Fighting Hawks logo. McGarry says the foundation…

