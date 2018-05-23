Local News
ticker

Grassy Narrows chief skeptical as Ontario party leaders pledge mercury

May 23, 2018 11 views

GRASSY NARROWS, Ont.- The leaders of all three of Ontario’s major political parties pledged Friday to clean up a mercury-contaminated river that has plagued the Grassy Narrows First Nation for decades, as NDP Leader Andrea Horwath toured the community. However, the New Democrat leader who flew to the First Nation in northwestern Ontario failed to win a full-throated endorsement from the community’s recently elected chief, Rudy Turtle. “As leadership, we’re definitely concerned about who gets in (to office),’’ Turtle said. “Definitely, we’re hoping that either the Liberals or NDP ,one of them, gets in.’’ Residents of the 800-strong reserve in an otherwise idyllic part of the province have suffered from mercury poisoning since a paper mill in Dryden, Ont., dumped 9,000 kilograms of the toxic heavy metal into the English-Wabigoon…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Manitoba First Nation community trapped by smoke as fire creeps closer

May 23, 2018 16

WINNIPEG- Hundreds of people from a Manitoba First Nation are sitting in the local school as…

Read more
Queen Victoria got it right! On her birthday she sent gifts to her loyal allies that has continued to mark Six Nations nationhood over 100 years later with a fair like atmospher highlighting the gift of bread and cheese on Monday. (Photo by Jim C Powless)
Local News

Six Nations marks annual “Bread and Cheese”celebration

May 23, 2018 17

By: Chris Pimentel Bread and Cheese day has become a lot of things for the community…

Read more