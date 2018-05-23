Local News
ticker

Hydro One thanks Six Nations for activating $100- million asset

May 23, 2018 24 views
In return for promising Hydro One the $100 million NRL, stalled at Sixth Line and the bypass since 2006, would go ahead Six Nations will receive $12 million from the Brantford Charity Casino “land lease” to invest in the line and construction jobs. The announcement coincidentally also came just weeks after Hydro One also announced a sale of almost $15 million in Hydro One shares to a First Nations group including Six Nations and agreed to cut delivery charges to all First Nations. (Turtle Island News file photo)

By Lynda Powless Editor While protests of Hydro One board member’s $25,000 raises continued outside the annual shareholder’s meeting last Tuesday (May 15 2018), inside Hydro One CEO Mayo Schmidt thanked Six Nations for bringing a stalled $100 million Niagara Reinforcement Line (NRL) back to life. “I want to thank-you Matt (Jamieson Six Nations Grand River Development Corp SNGRDC president), and Chief (Ava) Hill for bringing that opportunity to Hydro One,” Schmidt said. Schmidt told the meeting “and for the purposes of our shareholders, that was an asset referred to as a stranded asset for 10 years. A $100 million investment has sat idle. and Matt (Jamieson) and Chief Hill brought it to the attention of Hydro One, when we first arrived, and we’ve worked diligently together, hand in hand, to work…

