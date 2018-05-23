Local News
ticker

Six Nations band council donates $1,500 from $100,000 lobby fund

May 23, 2018 13 views

The Six Nation Elected Council has donated $1500 to buy a table at the YMCA’s Beyond the Bell Dinner. The Beyond the Bell program is an after-school and summer program. Six Nations Band Council decided at its May 15th meeting to buy at table at the event. It’s the first year band council has donated to the cause. Beyond the Bell operates programs at IL Thomas Elementary School.. Councillor Helen Miller asked if Beyond the Bell has any programs in Six Nations. Councillor Kerry Bomberry said they do have programs at IL Thomas. The YMCA Beyond the Bell program is an after-school and summer program, featuring literacy, numeracy, nutrition and recreation. It focuses on closing the academic achievement gap experience by children Councillor Melba Thomas moved that they buy a table…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Manitoba First Nation community trapped by smoke as fire creeps closer

May 23, 2018 16

WINNIPEG- Hundreds of people from a Manitoba First Nation are sitting in the local school as…

Read more
Queen Victoria got it right! On her birthday she sent gifts to her loyal allies that has continued to mark Six Nations nationhood over 100 years later with a fair like atmospher highlighting the gift of bread and cheese on Monday. (Photo by Jim C Powless)
Local News

Six Nations marks annual “Bread and Cheese”celebration

May 23, 2018 17

By: Chris Pimentel Bread and Cheese day has become a lot of things for the community…

Read more