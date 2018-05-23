Six Nations band council donates $1,500 from $100,000 lobby fund

The Six Nation Elected Council has donated $1500 to buy a table at the YMCA’s Beyond the Bell Dinner. The Beyond the Bell program is an after-school and summer program. Six Nations Band Council decided at its May 15th meeting to buy at table at the event. It’s the first year band council has donated to the cause. Beyond the Bell operates programs at IL Thomas Elementary School.. Councillor Helen Miller asked if Beyond the Bell has any programs in Six Nations. Councillor Kerry Bomberry said they do have programs at IL Thomas. The YMCA Beyond the Bell program is an after-school and summer program, featuring literacy, numeracy, nutrition and recreation. It focuses on closing the academic achievement gap experience by children Councillor Melba Thomas moved that they buy a table…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice