Six Nations band council donates $1,500 from $100,000 lobby fund

The Six Nation Elected Council has donated $1500 to buy a table at the YMCA’s Beyond the Bell Dinner. The Beyond the Bell program is an after-school and summer program. Six Nations Band Council decided at its May 15th meeting to buy at table at the event. It’s the first year band council has donated to the cause. Beyond the Bell operates programs at IL Thomas Elementary School.. Councillor Helen Miller asked if Beyond the Bell has any programs in Six Nations. Councillor Kerry Bomberry said they do have programs at IL Thomas. The YMCA Beyond the Bell program is an after-school and summer program, featuring literacy, numeracy, nutrition and recreation. It focuses on closing the academic achievement gap experience by children Councillor Melba Thomas moved that they buy a table…
Related Posts
Manitoba First Nation community trapped by smoke as fire creeps closer
May 23, 2018 16
WINNIPEG- Hundreds of people from a Manitoba First Nation are sitting in the local school as…
Six Nations marks annual “Bread and Cheese”celebration
May 23, 2018 17
By: Chris Pimentel Bread and Cheese day has become a lot of things for the community…