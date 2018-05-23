Six Nations Polytechnic celebrates 25th Anniversary

By: Chris Pimentel Writer For most anniversary’s it’s a piece of cake and a pat on the back. But at Six Nations Polytechnic 25 years of building an educational institute was celebrated not just with cake, but opening a new welding program. For Six Nations Polytechnic it all began in 1993 when Six Nations Polytechnic first opened their doors and since then a lot has changed with the addition of a new building, new staff, new programs but with the same ideas that the community developed in 1993. “None of this would be possible without the support of the community. This is all possible because this is the vision of what the community wants,” said current President and CEO Rebecca Jamieson. Jamieson became a part time CEO in 2009, but…



