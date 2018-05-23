Local News
ticker

Six Nations Polytechnic celebrates 25th Anniversary

May 23, 2018 14 views
Language Instructor Taylor Gibson and Heather Bomberry, were on hand to celebrate 25 years. (Photo by Chris Pimentel)

By: Chris Pimentel Writer For most anniversary’s it’s a piece of cake and a pat on the back. But at Six Nations Polytechnic 25 years of building an educational institute was celebrated not just with cake, but opening a new welding program. For Six Nations Polytechnic it all began in 1993 when Six Nations Polytechnic first opened their doors and since then a lot has changed with the addition of a new building, new staff, new programs but with the same ideas that the community developed in 1993. “None of this would be possible without the support of the community. This is all possible because this is the vision of what the community wants,” said current President and CEO Rebecca Jamieson. Jamieson became a part time CEO in 2009, but…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Manitoba First Nation community trapped by smoke as fire creeps closer

May 23, 2018 16

WINNIPEG- Hundreds of people from a Manitoba First Nation are sitting in the local school as…

Read more
Queen Victoria got it right! On her birthday she sent gifts to her loyal allies that has continued to mark Six Nations nationhood over 100 years later with a fair like atmospher highlighting the gift of bread and cheese on Monday. (Photo by Jim C Powless)
Local News

Six Nations marks annual “Bread and Cheese”celebration

May 23, 2018 17

By: Chris Pimentel Bread and Cheese day has become a lot of things for the community…

Read more