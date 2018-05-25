Brantford police investigating missing Six Nations woman

BRANTFORD, ONT-The Brantford Police Service Major Crime Unit is currently investigating a report of missing person.

On May 24, 2018 Brantford Police Service received a report of a missing person, Leeann Jonathan. Leeann Jonathan was last seen in Brantford on May 23, 2018 at 5:30 pm. The Brantford Police are concerned for the safety and wellbeing of Leeann Jonathan and are requesting the public’s assistance in locating her. It is believed that Leeann Jonathan is in the Brantford and Six Nations area. Leeann Jonathan may also be known by the name of Tinia Johnson.

Leeann Jonathan is an Aboriginal female, 42 years old, 5’5”, and approximately 200 lbs. She has long black hair and it is usually pulled up. Below is a phone of Leeann Jonathan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Andrew Balog of the BPS Major Crime Unit at 519-756-0113 ext. 2266 or abalog@police.brantford.on.ca or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

