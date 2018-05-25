Daily
National News

Six Nations shop robbed, two men try to stop thief

May 25, 2018 72 views

SIX NATIONS- Six Nations Police were on the scene of a robbery at Mohawk Tobacco  at the corner of Sixth Line and Oneida Road Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at bout  3 p.m. where a thief made off from businesses  with unknown items despite attempts by two good samaritans, who chased the thief  down Oneida Road towards Seventh Line to stop him. One of the two men, driving a red Toyota mini van, appeared to rammed the suspect who was on a Quad vehicle,  witnesses told Turtle Island News. Witnesses said after the suspect vehicle was rammed, the man got off, and rand down what appears to be a”Hydro” right of way where another man chased him down with truck. The two men then chased the suspect on foot but the suspect…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
