Brantford Police Execute Drug Search Warrant

May 28, 2018 49 views

On Friday May 25, 2018, members of the Brantford Police Service – Street Crime Unit, BPS – Emergency Response Team, BPS – Community Patrol officers with the assistance of the BPS – Canine Unit executed a Controlled Drugs and Substance Act Search warrant at a residence on Walnut Street in Brantford.
Members of the Street Crime Unit commenced a drug investigation which lead them to execute the search warrant. Officers arrested and charged four people inside the residence.
Salloum Hammadi JASSEM a 29 year old male from Brantford is charged with the following:
 Possession for the Purposes of Trafficking Fentanyl
 Possession for the Purpose of trafficking Cocaine
 Breach of Probation
 Breach of Recognizance.
Ian Thomas ERSKINE a 30 year old male from Brantford is charged with the following:
 Possession for the Purposes of Trafficking Fentanyl
 Possession for the Purpose of trafficking Cocaine
 Breach of Probation
Nicole Isobell BALL a 29 year old female from Brantford is charged with the following:
 Possession for the Purposes of Trafficking Fentanyl
 Possession for the Purpose of trafficking Cocaine
Jacob HEINRICHS a 32 year old male from Oxford County is charged with the following:
 Possession for the Purposes of Trafficking Fentanyl
 Possession for the Purpose of trafficking Cocaine

During the search of the residence officers seized the following:
 A large quantity of Cash
 82.4 grams of Cocaine with a street value of $8240.00
 1.62 grams of Crack Cocaine with a street value of $162.00
 56.9 grams of Fentanyl with a street value of $14,000.00
 A total of $22,400 in drugs was seized
All four accused have been held pending a bail hearing.

