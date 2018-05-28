Brantford Police Execute Drug Search Warrant

On Friday May 25, 2018, members of the Brantford Police Service – Street Crime Unit, BPS – Emergency Response Team, BPS – Community Patrol officers with the assistance of the BPS – Canine Unit executed a Controlled Drugs and Substance Act Search warrant at a residence on Walnut Street in Brantford.

Members of the Street Crime Unit commenced a drug investigation which lead them to execute the search warrant. Officers arrested and charged four people inside the residence.

Salloum Hammadi JASSEM a 29 year old male from Brantford is charged with the following:

 Possession for the Purposes of Trafficking Fentanyl

 Possession for the Purpose of trafficking Cocaine

 Breach of Probation

 Breach of Recognizance.

Ian Thomas ERSKINE a 30 year old male from Brantford is charged with the following:

 Possession for the Purposes of Trafficking Fentanyl

 Possession for the Purpose of trafficking Cocaine

 Breach of Probation

Nicole Isobell BALL a 29 year old female from Brantford is charged with the following:

 Possession for the Purposes of Trafficking Fentanyl

 Possession for the Purpose of trafficking Cocaine

Jacob HEINRICHS a 32 year old male from Oxford County is charged with the following:

 Possession for the Purposes of Trafficking Fentanyl

 Possession for the Purpose of trafficking Cocaine

During the search of the residence officers seized the following:

 A large quantity of Cash

 82.4 grams of Cocaine with a street value of $8240.00

 1.62 grams of Crack Cocaine with a street value of $162.00

 56.9 grams of Fentanyl with a street value of $14,000.00

 A total of $22,400 in drugs was seized

All four accused have been held pending a bail hearing.

Add Your Voice