Heat warning issued for Brant County

May 28, 2018 38 views

The Medical Officer of Health for the Brant County Health Unit has issued a heat warning, effective May 28, 2018. A heat warning is issued when Environment and Climate Change Canada forecasts a maximum daily temperature higher than 31 degrees Celsius during the day and a minimum temperature of 21 degrees Celsius during the evening, or a humidex higher than 40 degrees Celsius.

The alert will remain in effect until a cancellation notice is issued.

 To help keep everyone cool and safe in the heat we encourage you to share these health protective messages.

