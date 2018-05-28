Daily
National News

Manitoba premier says grants will be more dependent on private matching dollars

May 28, 2018 37 views

WINNIPEG _ The Manitoba government is putting up more money for a large Inuit art centre in Winnipeg, but there is a catch.

 

Premier Brian Pallister says his government will offer another $5 million to the centre at the Winnipeg Art Gallery, on top of $10 million already promised.

 

But to get the new money, the centre will have to raise $10 million in private donations.

 

Pallister also says the one-for-two funding model will be used more in the future for capital projects connected to arts and sports.

 

Pallister says the government is turning away from previous formulas where the province issued grants without demanding matching funds.

 

Construction is set to start on the Inuit art centre, which is being promoted as the largest of its kind in the world at 40,000 square feet and will cost $65 million.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Heat warning issued for Brant County

May 28, 2018 41

The Medical Officer of Health for the Brant County Health Unit has issued a heat warning,…

Read more
National News

All Suspects Arrested In Carjacking

May 28, 2018 78

OHSWEKEN, SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-Six Nations Police have  now arrested three people in connection…

Read more

Leave a Reply