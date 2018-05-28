Three men arrested after assault

On Sunday May 27, 2018 just after 12:30 p.m. Brantford police Service received 9-1-1 call about an assault that occurred at the intersection of West Street and Harris Ave. The victim a 27 year old Brantford male was in his vehicle in the area of Darling Street. While parked he was approached by another vehicle occupied by the three accused. The two accused passengers pointed at the victim making a gun symbol as if they were going to shoot him. The victim left the area but was followed by the vehicle with the three accused. The accused again pulled up beside the victim and the passengers again made gun symbols with their hands threatening the victim. The victim began to drive away but was cut off by the accused driver who then exited his vehicle, approached the victim and punched him several times in the head before the victim was able to drive away and call police for help. The victim received non-life threatening injuries. Community Patrol Officers attended to the area where they were able to locate the accused who were arrested without incident. The accused driver, Peter Dominik Konjevic 37 year old male from Brantford is charged with Assault, Dangerous Operation of Motor Vehicle, Breach of Probation and Fail to Comply with Recognizance. Matthew David Davis a 29 year old Canfield male is charged with Uttering Threats to cause Death or Bodily Harm and Breach of Probation. Shawn Gregory Marriott a 39 year old Brantford male is charged with Uttering Threats to Cause Bodily Harm or Death and Breach of Probation. All three accused were held for a bail hearing.

