All Suspects Arrested In Carjacking

OHSWEKEN, SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-Six Nations Police have now arrested three people in connection with a possible car jacking on Sixth Line near Tuscarora Road this morning Monday, May 28, 2018.

Turtle Island News has learned there may have been two women involved, and a man, one of the two women is believed to have turned herself in and the second has been arrested. The OPP Canine Unit was called in. The male has also now been arrested.

Six Nations Police have not provided information on the arrests.

Six Nations Police sent out a statement earlier saying there was no through traffic on Sixth Line and Tuscarora Road. The road is now opened but had been closed for several hours due to the on-going police investigation with OPP assistance.

Six Nations Police said there was no threat to public safety and residents in the area were able to leave their homes if needed. No school buses were allowed through. All roads have since opened.

Add Your Voice