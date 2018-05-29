Citizen Rescues Child from Locked Parked Car

Hamilton Police Service would like to remind citizens that children and pets should not be left unattended in vehicles after a child was left alone in a hot car on the weekend.

On Saturday, May 26, 2018, just after 6:00 p.m. Hamilton Police were dispatched to the Walmart Parking lot on Upper James. A female spotted a young child alone inside a black four-door car with the vehicle alarm activated. The child was unable to open the car door, so the witness coached the child on how to exit the vehicle. Police and EMS attended the scene and the child was treated and cleared.

A 53-year-old Hamilton man has been charged with Leaving a Child Unattended under the Child and Family Services Act. He will appear in court on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, to answer to the charge.

If you witness a child or pet in danger, err on the side of caution and call 911.

Add Your Voice