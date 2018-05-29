Male and Female Arrested after Vehicle Stolen at Gun Point

On May 28, 2018 at approximately 3:40 am members of the Brantford Police Service attended a location on Fifth Avenue in relation to a disturbance. Upon arrival police were advised a male and female attempted to steal a vehicle but were confronted by the owner. The male and female left the area and were spotted by Community Patrol Officers who deployed a “stop stick” causing the front tire to deflate. The vehicle continued and fled the area.

At 4:10 am this vehicle was located on fire on St George Street. Another stolen vehicle was reported and observed by the Six Nations Police and later the Ontario Provincial Police. This vehicle was abandoned in the city of Brantford. The male and female made their way to an address on Clarence Street. At this time the male pointed a gun at the victim and the female punched the victim. A 28 year old male victim received non-life threatening injuries.

This stolen vehicle was located by the Six Nations Police Service who assisted in the arrest of a 25 year old female from Scotland, Ontario. The female is currently being charged with a variety of offences including:

1- Attempt theft of Motor Vehicle, Contrary to Section 331.1(1)/463 of the Criminal Code.

2- Possession of Property Under, Contrary to Section 344(B) of the Criminal Code.

3- Theft of Motor Vehicle, Contrary to Section 333.1(1) of the Criminal Code.

4- Possession of Property Under, Contrary to Section 334(B) of the Criminal Code.

5- Robbery using a firearm, Contrary to Section 344(A) of the Criminal Code

6- Theft of Motor Vehicle, Contrary to Section 333.1(1) of the Criminal Code.

7- Possession of Property Over, Contrary to Section 334(A) of the Criminal Code.

8- Breach of Recognizance, Contrary to Section 145(3) of the Criminal Code.

A 34 year old male from Ohsweken, Ontario is being charged with an extensive series of offences including:

1-Use firearm while committing an offence, Contrary to Section 85(1) (a) of the Criminal Code.

2-Careless use of a firearm, Contrary to Section 86(1) of the Criminal Code

3- Point Firearm, Contrary to Section 87 of the Criminal Code.

4- Weapon possession for dangerous purpose, Contrary to Section 88 of the Criminal Code.

5-Carry concealed weapon, Contrary to Section 90 of the Criminal Code.

6- Firearm unauthorized possession, Contrary to Section 91(2) of the Criminal Code.

7- Possession of a restricted weapon, Contrary to Section 91(2) of the Criminal Code.

8- Firearm knowledge of unauthorized possession, Contrary to Section 92(1) of the Criminal Code.

9- Firearm in motor vehicle, Contrary to Section 94 of the Criminal Code.

10- Possession of a weapon contrary to an order, Contrary to Section 117.01 of the Criminal Code.

11- Dangerous Driving, Contrary to Section 249(1) (a) of the Criminal Code.

12- Robbery using a firearm, Contrary to Section 344(A) of the Criminal Code.

13- Arson damage property, Contrary to Section 434 of the Criminal Code.

14- Attempt theft of Motor Vehicle, Contrary to Section 331.1(1)/463 of the Criminal Code.

15- Theft of Motor Vehicle, Contrary to Section 333.1(1) of the Criminal Code.

16- Possession of Property Under, Contrary to Section 334(B) of the Criminal Code.

17- Theft of Motor Vehicle, Contrary to Section 333.1(1) of the Criminal Code.

18- Possession of Property Over, Contrary to Section 334(A) of the Criminal Code.

19- Possession of Property Under, Contrary to Section 344(B) of the Criminal Code.

The Brantford Police Service wishes to thank all the agencies involved in assisting in this investigation. Any person who has any information about these crimes is asked to contact Det FRANCIS at 519-756-0113 ext. 2272 or Det ANDREE at 519-756-0113 ext. 2306.

