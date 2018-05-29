Police

Police Arrest Two Youths in Connection with Two Stolen Vehicles and a Pursuit

May 29, 2018 42 views

​On May 27th 2018 shortly after 3:00 AM, police responded to 1300 Maple Crossing Blvd. in Burlington after a complaint was received about a possible stolen pickup truck in which two male youths were seen driving and subsequently leaving in the middle of the road.

Police located the pickup truck which was determined to have been stolen from an address on Hager Avenue in Burlington.  A search of the area resulted in one of the youths being located and arrested. 

Search efforts continued for the second youth when an officer observed a red Dodge Caravan being driven at a high rate of speed on Ghent Avenue by a lone male youth.  The officer attempted a traffic stop however the driver refused to stop and a brief suspect apprehension pursuit commenced but was soon discontinued because the manner in which the fleeing vehicle was being driven posed a risk to public safety.

The vehicle was located a short while later abandoned on Hager Avenue and it was determined to have been stolen from 1300 Maple Crossing Blvd.  Search efforts to locate the driver were unsuccessful but he was eventually identified, located and arrested later in the day.

A 15-year-old male from Burlington who cannot be identified due to his age was released on bail and will appear next in Milton Youth Court on June 21st 2018 charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5000.

A second 15-year-old male from Burlington who cannot be identified due to his age was released on a promise to appear in Milton Youth Court on June 21st 2018 charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5000 (two counts), dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and flight while pursued by peace officer.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jared McLeod of the Burlington Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747 Ext. 2385.

Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers “See Something?  Hear Something?  Know Something?  Contact Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca .

Please be reminded that all persons charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

