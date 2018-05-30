Local News
Climate change means 100 year storms more

May 30, 2018 30 views

By Chris Pimentel Writer A flood, a rain storm and a wind storm. All three of those storms were once in a hundred year storms but all three have hit Six Nations since February. Which is why Looking Through the Red Door held an event about climate change with Chris Martin delivering a message that connected current climate issues with Haudenosaunee values. “I put an emphasis on protecting the environment because ultimately it protects Haudenosaunee culture, and identity. Our environment is us out there,” said Martin. Martin along with Al Douglas who is the Director for the Ontario Centre for Climate Impacts and Adaptation Resources (OCCIAR) presented on the effects of climate change in Ontario with Martin focusing in Six Nations. Douglas began his presentation on what people in Ontario…

