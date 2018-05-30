Local News
Ganohkwasra marks 30 years with opening of sexual assault centre

May 30, 2018 19 views

It took over 30 years to get to this point but Ganohkwasra now has a sexual assault center for men, women, and children. “We are ready to do a lot of healing for this community. We are going to be bringing in our traditions our cultures and ready to work with people,” said Sandi Montour who is the Executive Director at Ganohkwasra. Ganohkwasra received funding from the Ministry of the Attorney General to help renovate one of their second stage housing units and transform it into a center where people can get help if they have been effected by sexual assault. Peggie Logan is the supervisor of the new program that Ganohkwasra is offering and thinks this can end some of the generational trauma. “There are so many families and…

