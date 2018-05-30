Local News
Politics

Isadore Day: Ontario Leaders debate void of Indigenous issues

May 30, 2018 25 views

By Lynda Powless Editor While three Ontario party leaders took shots at each other, sparred over a few issues, not a single First Nations issue surfaced at the last leaders debate Sunday night. And that has Ontario Regional Chief Isadore Day concerned. “I basically have identified that there was only one spot in the whole debate where there was a mention of our first nations and it was from Andrea Howarth when she discussed investments in northern roads, she was talking about infrastructure and highlighted for not even three seconds First Nations and then nothing virtually nothing.” Day says its a “bit discouraging. I understand what the root of that issue is for us it’s a big issue of unity if we were much more articulate collectively and able to…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Lummi Nation calls for release of captive Salish Sea orca

May 30, 2018 39

 The Lummi Nation is working to bring Tokitae home (Face Book photo)   SEATTLE- Lummi Nation tribal…

Read more
Daily

Indigenous fashion week weaves identity, tradition and social change

May 30, 2018 36

By Cassandra Szklarski   THE CANADIAN PRESS   TORONTO _ Fashion is about more than just…

Read more