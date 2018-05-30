Lummi Nation calls for release of captive Salish Sea orca

The Lummi Nation is working to bring Tokitae home (Face Book photo)

SEATTLE- Lummi Nation tribal members travelled to Miami this week calling for the release of a whale that was taken from the Salish Sea 47 years ago.

The Seattle Times reported Tuesday that the orca, Lolita, has been captive at the Miami Seaquarium since being taken from her family in Penn Cove. About a third of the southern-resident population was taken from Puget Sound and sent to theme parks all over the world during the 1960s and 1970s.

The newspaper reports that the critically endangered southern-resident orca population has never recovered from the loss.

The Lummi Nation has launched a campaign to bring the whale back home to retire her to a netted cove on Orcas Island. So far, the Seaquarium has refused to engage with the Lummi Nation on the proposal.

At a press conference the Lummi Nation said it is dedicated to bringing Tokitae home.They consider him a lost relation and are working to protect and restore the salmon and habitat of the Salish Sea.

Lummi Council Chairman Jay Julius said the Lummis will bring Lolita/Tokitae home “whatever it takes.”

Lummi Council member Fred Lane said Tokitae’s “abduction by Seaquarium is the same as kidnapping a native youth and stripping away their culture.”

