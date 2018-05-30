Local News
Ontario ElectionCampaign 2018 – NDP Andrea Horwath: Expand First Nations hydro exemption, provide clean water and send the bill to Ottawa…

May 30, 2018 32 views

By Lynda Powless Editor First Nations in Ontario have nothing to fear from NDP Leader Andrea Horwath taking away cuts to hydro delivery charges to First Nations on reserve homes, or loss of Hydro Shares negotiated under a Liberal government. Instead, she said an interview with Turtle Island News, the NDP will continue to exempt First Nations communities from electricity delivery charges, expanding the exemption and working to connect remote communities to the grid. “Our platform acknowledge that. We will not be trying to buy those shares back. That will work with our vision.” She said the NDP plan to make hydro rates more affordable for all Ontarians including First Nations. “We will work with First Nations to provide more affordable electricity and we will continue the exemptions of deliver…

