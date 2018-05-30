Local News
Politics

Ontario ElectionCampaign 2018 – PC leader Doug Ford dodges media in Brantford stop

May 30, 2018 26 views

By Chris Pimentel Writer BRANTFORD-Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford came to Brantford, didn’t answer questions, stuck to his campaign lines, met with local politicians and supporters, and snuck out the backdoor. The Ford campaign trail made its way through Brantford on Thursday May 24th with Ford meeting the Brantford-Brant PC Candidate Will Bouma and supporters. Ford walked into the Bouma campaign office with supporters chanting his name. Bouma stood at the microphone and introduced the PC leader to the crowd promising that there would be better days ahead. “Thank you for sending a clear message, that Ontario is ready for change,” said Bouma. Bouma said that he has been listening to local people and he said that people are frustrated with their hydro bills, taxes, and health care. “They want…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Lummi Nation calls for release of captive Salish Sea orca

May 30, 2018 35

 The Lummi Nation is working to bring Tokitae home (Face Book photo)   SEATTLE- Lummi Nation tribal…

Read more
Daily

Indigenous fashion week weaves identity, tradition and social change

May 30, 2018 32

By Cassandra Szklarski   THE CANADIAN PRESS   TORONTO _ Fashion is about more than just…

Read more