Ontario ElectionCampaign 2018 – PC leader Doug Ford dodges media in Brantford stop

By Chris Pimentel Writer BRANTFORD-Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford came to Brantford, didn’t answer questions, stuck to his campaign lines, met with local politicians and supporters, and snuck out the backdoor. The Ford campaign trail made its way through Brantford on Thursday May 24th with Ford meeting the Brantford-Brant PC Candidate Will Bouma and supporters. Ford walked into the Bouma campaign office with supporters chanting his name. Bouma stood at the microphone and introduced the PC leader to the crowd promising that there would be better days ahead. “Thank you for sending a clear message, that Ontario is ready for change,” said Bouma. Bouma said that he has been listening to local people and he said that people are frustrated with their hydro bills, taxes, and health care. “They want…
Related Posts
Lummi Nation calls for release of captive Salish Sea orca
May 30, 2018 35
The Lummi Nation is working to bring Tokitae home (Face Book photo) SEATTLE- Lummi Nation tribal…
Indigenous fashion week weaves identity, tradition and social change
May 30, 2018 32
By Cassandra Szklarski THE CANADIAN PRESS TORONTO _ Fashion is about more than just…