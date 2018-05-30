Promises from Ontario’s three main political parties

LIBERALS: Established a natural gas grant program to give about $100 million to support projects in northern, rural and First Nations communities to help increase access to natural gas. NDP: Spending $100 million for natural gas expansion to rural Ontario. The NDP would also create a 10-year, $1 billion fund to bring broadband service to rural and northern Ontario. PROGRESSIVE CONSERVATIVES: Enabling privately funded natural gas expansion, which they say would save up to $100 million, to be used to expand cellular and broadband capability in northern and rural Ontario….



