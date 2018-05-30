Local News
Politics

Promises from Ontario’s three main political parties

May 30, 2018 24 views

LIBERALS: Established a natural gas grant program to give about $100 million to support projects in northern, rural and First Nations communities to help increase access to natural gas. NDP: Spending $100 million for natural gas expansion to rural Ontario. The NDP would also create a 10-year, $1 billion fund to bring broadband service to rural and northern Ontario. PROGRESSIVE CONSERVATIVES: Enabling privately funded natural gas expansion, which they say would save up to $100 million, to be used to expand cellular and broadband capability in northern and rural Ontario….

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Lummi Nation calls for release of captive Salish Sea orca

May 30, 2018 39

 The Lummi Nation is working to bring Tokitae home (Face Book photo)   SEATTLE- Lummi Nation tribal…

Read more
Daily

Indigenous fashion week weaves identity, tradition and social change

May 30, 2018 36

By Cassandra Szklarski   THE CANADIAN PRESS   TORONTO _ Fashion is about more than just…

Read more