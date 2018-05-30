Local News
Tribe Called Red hits the Rez Tour

May 30, 2018

It’s summer and a Tribe Called Red is on the “Rez Tour” By: Chris Pimentel Writer Travelling across the world, appearing in video games, having Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson use your music video and winning a Juno these are some of the things that a Tribe Called Red has accomplished but nothing compares home to Six Nations. “It’s the greatest feeling ever, to help give back to our community,” said Tim Hill who also goes by 2oolman. The 2018 Rez Tour made a stop in Six Nations on Tuesday night in Chiefswood Park and for Bear Witness the other member of the group, the concert and the tour is all about giving a big show to small communities. “We are here to give back to the community and the best…

