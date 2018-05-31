Brantford Police Investigating Break and Enter to Jewelry Store

Street Crime Unit is currently investigating a Break and Enter

to a jewelry store on Lynden Road.

On Monday May 28, 2018 the Brantford Police Service received a report of a Break and

Enter to JH Young Jewelers located on Lynden Road, Brantford. Sometime between

Saturday May 26 and Monday May 28, 2018 unknown person(s) broke into the business.

Reported stolen was jewelry including watches, rings and necklaces.

The investigation is in its infancy and members of the BPS- Street Crime Unit are

working closely with the owners of the business. Anyone with information is urged to

contact Brantford Police Service- Street Crime Unit 519-756-0113 ext. 2282.

Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous are asked to contact Brant- Brantford Crime

Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477. Alternatively, a web tip may be submitted

at: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=251

