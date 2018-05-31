Brantford Police Investigating Break and Enter to Jewelry Store

Street Crime Unit is currently investigating a Break and Enter
to a jewelry store on Lynden Road.
On Monday May 28, 2018 the Brantford Police Service received a report of a Break and
Enter to JH Young Jewelers located on Lynden Road, Brantford. Sometime between
Saturday May 26 and Monday May 28, 2018 unknown person(s) broke into the business.
Reported stolen was jewelry including watches, rings and necklaces.
The investigation is in its infancy and members of the BPS- Street Crime Unit are
working closely with the owners of the business. Anyone with information is urged to
contact Brantford Police Service- Street Crime Unit 519-756-0113 ext. 2282.
Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous are asked to contact Brant- Brantford Crime
Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477. Alternatively, a web tip may be submitted
at: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=251
