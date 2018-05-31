Romeo Saganash’s Indigenous rights bill passes in the House of Commons

OTTAWA- A private member’s bill aimed at ensuring Canada’s laws are in harmony with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples has earned the approval of the House of Commons.

Bill C-262, introduced by New Democrat MP and reconciliation critic Romeo Saganash, won the support of MPs by a margin of 206 to

79 and is now en route to the Senate.

Saganash was among the original architects of the UN declaration, which was adopted by the General Assembly in September 2007.

Saganash says he believes his legislation is the most important bill Parliament has considered in a long time.

He says Canadians believe it is now finally time to formally recognize that Indigenous rights are also human rights.

Saganash, who spent 10 years in a residential school, says rather than spend his life being bitter about that forced experience, he set out to reconcile with the people who put him there, and he says his bill reflects that same spirit of reconciliation.

Assembly of First Nations (AFN) National Chief Perry Bellegarde welcomed the passing on third reading of Private Member’s Bill C-262, the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act, in the House of Commons today. The bill will now go to the Senate, taking another significant step closer to becoming Canadian law.

“The United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples is the framework for reconciliation and closing the gap in the quality of life between First Nations and Canada,” said AFN National Chief Bellegarde. “It affirms the Treaty and inherent rights and title of First Nations. It is now ten years since the Declaration was adopted by the UN General Assembly and time for Canada to make this important commitment to move on its implementation in full partnership with First Nations. I commend all those who voted today in support of this bill. In particular, I lift up NDP MP Romeo Saganash for working so hard with his colleagues, with First Nations and Canadians across the country to advance this Bill.

I urge Members of the Senate to deal expeditiously with this Bill and look forward to the historic day, now closer than ever, when it is given Royal Assent. That will move all of us forward and create a more fair and just country.”

The Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador (AFNQL) welcomes the adoption of Bill C-262 in third reading, an Act to ensure that the laws of Canada are in harmony with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (the Declaration).

“After 34 years of hard work and with a patience that was put to the test, we must today congratulate Mr. Roméo Saganash, NDP MP for Abitibi-Baie James-Nunavik-Eeyou, for this fundamental Bill which now determines the parameters of the implementation of the Declaration. On behalf of the First Nations in Quebec, we want to acknowledge his perseverance and determination. The implementation of the Declaration is now only a matter of time and the federal government has an obligation to comply with it, including when it comes to the integrity of our territories,” says Ghislain Picard, Chief of the AFNQL.

Moreover, while the Declaration expressly protects the right of Indigenous peoples to exercise their right to self-determination, their right to autonomy or self-government in matters relating to their internal and local affairs, it is deplorable to note that the federal government’s message about Bill C-45 on the legalization of cannabis is not only contrary to this provision but also to the commitments made to First Nations. Clearly, the Trudeau government has a responsibility to ensure that all necessary measures are put in place so that First Nations can respond to the specific needs of their populations, including in the legalization of cannabis. Unfortunately, it is a responsibility that they carefully try to dodge despite the promises made since their election. What will they do now that the Declaration is unavoidable?

Add Your Voice