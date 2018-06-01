Brantford Police Arrest Two Women With Stolen Vehicle

On Thursday May 31, 2018 just after 1:00 p.m. Community Patrol Officers observed a vehicle travelling on Dalhousie Street. Information was received that the vehicle had been reported stolen from the Sudbury area. Officers attempted to stop the motor vehicle when the driver tried to flee striking a police cruiser. Officers contained the vehicle as it tried to flee the area. The two female occupants were arrested without further incident. Investigation revealed the driver was in possession of another stolen vehicle which had been left at another location as well a set of stolen licence plates. The driver, a 19 year old Hamilton woman is charged with Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Theft of Motor Vehicle x2, Fail to Remain at Scene of an Accident x2, Flight from Police, Possession of Stolen Property, Fail to Comply with Recognizance and Drive Motor Vehicle – No Licence. The passenger a 20 year old Brantford woman is charged with Found within Motor Vehicle without Consent x2 and Breach of Probation.

