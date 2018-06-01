GUNSHOTS TOWARDS FEMALE AND CHILDREN RESULT IN CHARGES FOR OHSWEKEN MAN

On Thursday 31 May,2018 at 7:16 pm, the Six Nations Police responded to a report of a female running down 6th Line Rd. with a male shooting at her.

Police investigation revealed that a female and male were arguing at the residence. The male caused damage to a vehicle preventing the female from leaving. The female was then physically assaulted by the Accused, identified as Chad MtPleasant (36 years old), and as she fled the residence on foot with her children, the Accused had fired several shotgun rounds in her direction. Neither the female nor the children were struck by any of the gunshots, as they fled.

Police arrested and charged Mr. MtPleasant with Criminal charges of:

Mischief under $5000; Assault; Possession of Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose; Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm X3, Careless Use of Firearm/Ammo/Weapon X6 and Pointing Firearm.

Mr. MtPleasant was held for a weekend bail hearing on Friday June 1,2018 to answer to the charges against him.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact the Six Nations Police at 519-445-2811 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477

(TIPS) or www.crimestoppers-brant.ca

