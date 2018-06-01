Daily
National News

Manitoba Hydro challenges Public Utilities Board First Nations power rate order

June 1, 2018 31 views

WINNIPEG _ Manitoba Hydro is challenging an order that would freeze electricity rates for First Nations communities.

 

A month ago the Public Utilities Board ruled Hydro must create an “On Reserve First Nations” customer class with no rate increase for the coming year to deal with what it calls energy poverty.

 

Now the Crown corporation is challenging the order.

 

Hydro argues the utilities board does not have the legal authority to make this kind of ruling.

 

A panel will now be put in place to resolve the dispute.

 

If Hydro is unsuccessful it can go to court.

 

The board’s ruling from May 1 increased rates by 3.6 per cent on average, less than the 7.9 per cent requested by Hydro.

 

At the time, Hydro said it’s projecting debt levels of up to $27 billion.

