Police Blotter: Weapons Charges, Uttering Threats, Break and Enter

Weapons Offence – Arrest

On Thursday May 31, 2018 just before 1:00 a.m. Brantford Police Service received a call from a business on Dalhousie Street. An unknown male patron was inside the business causing a disturbance. The male was arguing with a female inside the business when he pulled out a knife and held it in an aggressive manner. Community Patrol Officers attended the area where they located the male as he was walking away from the business still holding the knife in his hands. The accused was arrested without incident. A 37 year old Hagersville man is charged with Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose.

Uttering Threats – Arrest

On Wednesday May 30, 2018 just after 10:00 p.m. Brantford Police Service received a call about threats that were made via social media. The victim reported receiving numerous threatening text messages from the accused stating that she was going to cause her bodily harm by stabbing her. Community Patrol Officers attended and confirmed the threatening social media messages. Officers were able to locate and arrest the accused without incident. A 16 year old Brantford female is charged with Uttering Threats to cause Bodily harm or Death.

The Brantford Police Service wants to remind everyone about the safe use of social media. Threatening messages sent through social media are taken very seriously and could result in Criminal Charges.

Weapons Offence- Arrest

On Thursday May 31, 2018 just before 9:30 p.m. Brantford Police Service received a 9-1-1 call to attend a residence on Thistledown Drive. The victim a 43 year old male had attended to a residence on Thistledown Drive to complete a property transaction and when the accused refused to pay for the transaction she pulled a firearm and pointed it at the victim. The victim left the area and contacted police. The victim was not injured during the incident. Community Patrol Officers along with BPS – Emergency Response Team attended to the residence. The accused was located and arrested without incident. Investigation revealed a replica semi-automatic handgun (BB Gun) which was recovered at the scene. A 39 year old Brantford woman is charged with Assault, Assault with a Weapon and Pointing a Firearm.

Break and Enter – Arrest

On Thursday May 31, 2018 just before 6:00 p.m. Brantford Police Service received a report of a Break and Enter to a residence on Shellards Lane. The victim a 49 year old female reported that an unknown male tried to break into her residence by climbing in through a window. The victim was able to push the male out, secured the window and contacted police. The victim was not injured during the incident. Community Patrol Officers attended to the area where they located and arrested the accused without incident. A 26 year old Brantford male is charged with Break and Enter with Intent and Breach of Probation.

Add Your Voice