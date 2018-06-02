Daily
National News

Truck crashes gas pumps causing pump explosion at Six Nations

June 2, 2018 50 views

OHSWEKEN, SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER- Residents are returning to their homes today (Saturday  June 2, 2018)  after being evacuated Friday night (June 1 2018) when a truck crashed into gas pumps at a Sixth Line variety store causing the pumps to explode .

Six Nations Fire, along with Haldimand  and Brant County were on scene at  Sit & Bull Gas Station  for hours after setting up a half a kilometer away in the event of more explosions. Aerial trucks were brought in to spray foam over the pumps.

Six Nations Police are investigating.  Sixth Line has re-opened for traffic and people are returning to their homes today.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Pesticides do harm to bees and should be phased out, Health Canada says

June 1, 2018 44

By Mia Rabson   THE CANADIAN PRESS   OTTAWA _ Health Canada is sticking with its…

Read more
Daily

Manitoba Hydro challenges Public Utilities Board First Nations power rate order

June 1, 2018 52

WINNIPEG _ Manitoba Hydro is challenging an order that would freeze electricity rates for First Nations…

Read more

Leave a Reply