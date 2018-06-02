Truck crashes gas pumps causing pump explosion at Six Nations

OHSWEKEN, SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER- Residents are returning to their homes today (Saturday June 2, 2018) after being evacuated Friday night (June 1 2018) when a truck crashed into gas pumps at a Sixth Line variety store causing the pumps to explode .

Six Nations Fire, along with Haldimand and Brant County were on scene at Sit & Bull Gas Station for hours after setting up a half a kilometer away in the event of more explosions. Aerial trucks were brought in to spray foam over the pumps.

Six Nations Police are investigating. Sixth Line has re-opened for traffic and people are returning to their homes today.

