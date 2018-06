Truck crashes gas pumps causing pump explosion at Six Nations

OHSWEKEN, SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER- Residents are returning to their homes today (Saturday June 2, 2018) after being evacuated Friday night (June 1 2018) when a truck crashed into gas pumps at a Sixth Line variety store causing the pumps to explode .

Six Nations Fire, along with Haldimand and Brant County were on scene at Sit & Bull Gas Station for hours after setting up a half a kilometer away in the event of more explosions. Aerial trucks were brought in to spray foam over the pumps.

Six Nations Police are investigating. Sixth Line has re-opened for traffic and people are returning to their homes today.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page