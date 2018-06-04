Google celebrates Tom Longboat’s 131st birthday with doodle

June 4 – Google celebrates the birthday of 131-year-old Six Nations runner Tom Longboat with the new doodle. Longboat, a member of the Onondaga Nation who was born in 1887 at the Six Nations of the Grand River near Brantford, Ontario, began his teenage career after being inspired by the first United Nations runner Bill Davis.

Longboat won the Boston Marathon in 1907 making him the first member of the First Nations to do so. The marathoner, one of Canada’s greatest athletes, has consistently won and broken many world records, discovering how to train, including hard workouts, easy training and days of recovery.

“During his professional career in racing, Longboat also served in the Canadian Army as a postman in World War I,” Google said of Longboat’s career. “He was largely caught across France, sending messages between military positions, a dangerous act, mistakenly reported twice during his service! Once he had finished his army service, he retired to the Six Nations of the Grand River in Ontario, where he lived for the remainder of his life. ”

The fourth of June also represents the day of Tom Longboat in Ontario.

The Google homepage contains a cartoon of Longboat that works alongside the city and the national symbol of Canada, Maple Leaf.