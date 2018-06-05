Daily
WARNING to Brantford Citizens Regarding Door-to-Door Water Treatment Sales Schemes: 

June 5, 2018 47 views

City of Brantford cautions residents about questionable tactics involving door-to-door sales of water purifying systems The City of Brantford has become aware of residents being approached by door-to-door water treatment system salespeople using a ‘precipitator’ or ‘jam jar purity test’ to supposedly prove that all water, except the water produced by their purification equipment, is impure and unsafe for human consumption. The City reassures residents that the water supplied by the City meets or exceeds strict provincial standards and is safe to drink. The water ‘test’ conducted in a resident’s home by a salesperson frequently results in a brown substance forming in the City’s water. Residents must be assured that this is a normal effect when passing an electric current through a sample of water containing minerals. A typical reverse…

