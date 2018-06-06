Arrows lose weekend heart breaker

By: Neil Becker Sports Reporter Without a doubt, this was an absolute tough one to swallow. Facing that early season challenge of a red hot Burlington Chiefs team who have won five of their first six games, Six Nations got off to that key quick start by jumping out to a 5-0 first period lead but couldn’t make it stand up as they ultimately dropped an 8-7 decision. “We were ready to play,” Arrows veteran Travis Longboat who had a four goal game said. “In the second we were not really into it and we shot ourselves in the foot. It was our own fault.” Coming into Sunday night action at home the defending Minto Cup champions Arrows were looking to erase an 8-3 road loss from two nights earlier,…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice