Brantford courtroom hears terrifying night of terror for teens

By Chris Pimentel Writer BRANTFORD-A terrifying abduction and assault case involving three Six Nations minors and two armed adults has been unraveling in a Brantford court room. A key witness told the court last Thursday, the opening day of the trial, he was initially too frightened to tell the truth of the night of September 10 2017 and gave conflicting evidence to the court. “I told the truth that night but I wasn’t telling the truth earlier because I’m f****** scared alright,” said the 16 year old witness. He was the first of three teenage witnesses to appear by closed captioned TV. Two people are facing a series of charges in the teen’s abduction and assault of another. The teen told the court he was forced at knifepoint into a…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice