Local News
ticker

Brantford courtroom hears terrifying night of terror for teens

June 6, 2018 139 views
Jason Laforme

By Chris Pimentel Writer BRANTFORD-A terrifying abduction and assault case involving three Six Nations minors and two armed adults has been unraveling in a Brantford court room. A key witness told the court last Thursday, the opening day of the trial, he was initially too frightened to tell the truth of the night of September 10 2017 and gave conflicting evidence to the court. “I told the truth that night but I wasn’t telling the truth earlier because I’m f****** scared alright,” said the 16 year old witness. He was the first of three teenage witnesses to appear by closed captioned TV. Two people are facing a series of charges in the teen’s abduction and assault of another. The teen told the court he was forced at knifepoint into a…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

New Mexico candidate aims to become 1st Native congresswoman 

June 6, 2018 30

By Morgan Lee THE ASSOCIATED PRESS SANTA FE, N.M.- The Democratic nominee for a U.S. House…

Read more
Daily

Young Indigenous leaders share experiences with the Senate of Canada 

June 6, 2018 33

OTTAWA- Indigenous young people from across Canada are sharing experiences with members of the Senate in…

Read more