For OMSK it was track and field fun and elite skills

June 6, 2018 2 views
Striving hard for that first place finish during OMSK track and field competition. ( Photo by Neil Becker)

By: Neil Becker Sports Reporter Savoring the moment was track and field athlete Farah Garlow who is living proof that with hard work anything is indeed possible. Wearing a big grin, while proudly showcasing her ribbons, this OMSK Grade 2 athlete wasn’t at a loss for words about doing so well at the OMSK track and field events as she said, “This is so much fun. This feels good.” Taking home two first place ribbons, which she won in the 100m and 400m run along with a fourth in long jump, Garlow, in terms of her strategy, said, “I sprinted, then ran fast.” Reflecting on the emotions she was feeling upon crossing the finishing line and doing so well Garlow paused before saying, “That it’s fun and exciting.” Meanwhile, employing…

