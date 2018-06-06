Local News
Treaty

Former Six Nations Fire chief recognized by Brant County

June 6, 2018 36 views
Brant County Fire Chief Mike Seth

It has become a busy month for Former Six Nations Fire Chief and Current Fire Chief of Brant County, Michael Seth, he was able to receive an award for his hard work in his career while also helping develop a movie that will bring awareness to what first responders deal with after the call is done and the sirens go silent. On Thursday, the County of Brant announced that he is being recognized for outstanding achievement in emergency management.  “It is definitely very humbling to be recognized for the things that I did throughout my career and to be in the same cohort of award recipients that have done so much.” said Chief Seth. Chief Seth has been with the County of Brant since July 2017. Throughout his career, he…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Toronto was the scene of Indigenous Haute Couture as high-end fashion design hit the indigenous runway during fashion week that saw some designers using their mediums to speak out on issues from land to soverignty. (Supplied Photo) See story and photos page 5.
Entertainment

Indigenous Fashion Show high stylin’ chic, trend setting must haves

June 6, 2018 49

By Dennis Hanagan Special to Turtle Island News TORONTO – A four-day festival of Indigenous fashions…

Read more
Clyde “Bullet” Powless April 28,1967-May 30, 2018
Local News

Six Nations loses strong protector of Haudenosaunee rights

June 6, 2018 79

Clyde “Bullet” Powless April 28 1967 – May 30, 2018 By Lynda Powless Editor Six Nations…

Read more