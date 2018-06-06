Former Six Nations Fire chief recognized by Brant County

It has become a busy month for Former Six Nations Fire Chief and Current Fire Chief of Brant County, Michael Seth, he was able to receive an award for his hard work in his career while also helping develop a movie that will bring awareness to what first responders deal with after the call is done and the sirens go silent. On Thursday, the County of Brant announced that he is being recognized for outstanding achievement in emergency management. “It is definitely very humbling to be recognized for the things that I did throughout my career and to be in the same cohort of award recipients that have done so much.” said Chief Seth. Chief Seth has been with the County of Brant since July 2017. Throughout his career, he…



