Glen Hare new Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief

FORT WILLIAM FIRST NATION (June 6, 2018)— Glen Hare has been elected as the new Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief by Anishinabek Nation Chiefs following a traditional stand-up election in Fort William First Nation. “I’m looking forward to it,” says Grand Council Chief Hare. “I love what I do.” Candidates Chief Shining Turtle and former Anishinabek Nation Deputy Grand Council Chief Glen Hare participated in a stand-up election today at Grand Council Assembly in Fort William First Nation. Anishinabek Nation Chiefs elected the new Grand Council Chief. Chief Shining Turtle had 10 votes to Glen Hare’s 30. “Let’s start with synchronized elections as the previous Grand Chief has pushed for – I support that,” noted Grand Council Chief Hare during his speech to the Chiefs. “Let’s get away from this two-year, three-year all over the place, all over the map. Let’s work that out. We’ll be so much stronger. We have elections coming up tomorrow in this province, we have to stand together whichever way it goes. I will travel night and day for you Chiefs, for your communities and your citizens.” Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Glen Hare recently completed his fourth term as the Anishinabek Nation Deputy Grand Council Chief. Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Glen Hare brings a wealth of political knowledge and experience having been involved in Anishinaabe politics for 33 years. “I want to make all of you Chiefs proud, this is my 18th election,” says Grand Council Chief Hare, as he refers to participating in 18 elections throughout his political career. “I will honour the direction that you take, your community.” Ontario Regional Chief Isadore Day congratulated Grand Chief Hare on his election. “Today, I was pleased to witness online the traditional election of a new Anishinabek Grand Council Chief, Glen Hare, who had served as Deputy Grand Chief for the past four terms,” said Regional Chief Isadore Day. “I want to congratulate Grand Council Chief Hare, who has now been through a remarkable 18 elections during a 33-year political career, which began as a councillor and then Chief of M’Chigeeng First Nation. This speaks highly of his leadership skills and dedication to serving all our Peoples at local and provincial levels. “I know that the Anishinabek Nation will continue to be strongly represented by Grand Council Chief Hare, who continues to be a champion of First Nation controlled child welfare systems. Bringing our children back to our communities, and back to their families, is the top priority of all leadership. “At the same time, I want to pay tribute to retiring Grand Council Chief Patrick Madahbee, who has been a mentor to me since before I became a Chief in my community. In fact, Pat encouraged me to become involved in First Nation politics. Since becoming Regional Chief, I have relied upon his breadth and depth of knowledge and wisdom on far too many occasions to count. “Patrick Madahbee will leave a lasting legacy not only as a tireless leader for the Anishinabek Nation, but for his many years of service as Chair of the Ontario Chiefs Committee on Health. He also spent many hours at the national level, participating at the Assembly of First Nations Chiefs Committee on Health. In fact, he had been a driving force behind the national review of Non-Insured Health Benefits. “In closing, I look forward to working with Grand Council Chief Hare, as well as continuing to seek advice from Pat Madahbee, who I know will still remain active in his retirement. Both of these leaders have driven millions of kilometres to meetings on behalf of our Peoples. I believe both will be on the road for many more to come.” In previous terms, there has been one Deputy Grand Council Chief position; however, in this election and moving forward, there will be four Regional Deputy Grand Council Chiefs. The increase in Regional Deputy Grand Council Chiefs will allow for greater capacity and political representation at the regional level. The four regions are: Northern Superior, Southwest, Southeast, and Lake Huron. The newly elected Regional Deputy Grand Council Chiefs are: Northern Superior Region – Chief Edward Wawia, Red Rock Indian Band Southwest Region – Joe Miskokomon (acclaimed), Chippewas of the Thames First Nation Southeast Region – Chief Jim Bob Marsden (acclaimed), Alderville First Nation Lake Huron – Chief Scott McLeod (interim), Nipissing First Nation The Anishinabek Nation is the political advocate for 40 member communities across Ontario, representing approximately 60,000 people. The Anishinabek Nation is the oldest political organization in Ontario and can trace its roots back to the Confederacy of Three Fires, which existed long before European contact.