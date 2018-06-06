Entertainment
Indigenous Fashion Show high stylin’ chic, trend setting must haves

June 6, 2018
Toronto was the scene of Indigenous Haute Couture as high-end fashion design hit the indigenous runway during fashion week that saw some designers using their mediums to speak out on issues from land to soverignty. (Supplied Photo) See story and photos page 5.

By Dennis Hanagan Special to Turtle Island News TORONTO – A four-day festival of Indigenous fashions hit the city last week showcasing designers in fashions , crafts, and textiles. Sage Paul, a Dene woman and a member of the English River First Nation who founded the event known as Indigenous Fashion Week, said the goal was to make the general public better aware of the creativity Indigenous people offer. “The program designers are from many different Indigenous nations. We also have a cross-generational representation of Indigenous designers,” Paul said in an interview. “It’s so important to recognize where we’ve come from and to know where we’re going. I would really love (to create) a larger understanding of Indigenous cultures … and the value and depth and the beauty that exists…

