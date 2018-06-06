Indigenous Fashion Show high stylin’ chic, trend setting must haves

By Dennis Hanagan Special to Turtle Island News TORONTO – A four-day festival of Indigenous fashions hit the city last week showcasing designers in fashions , crafts, and textiles. Sage Paul, a Dene woman and a member of the English River First Nation who founded the event known as Indigenous Fashion Week, said the goal was to make the general public better aware of the creativity Indigenous people offer. “The program designers are from many different Indigenous nations. We also have a cross-generational representation of Indigenous designers,” Paul said in an interview. “It’s so important to recognize where we’ve come from and to know where we’re going. I would really love (to create) a larger understanding of Indigenous cultures … and the value and depth and the beauty that exists…
Related Posts
New Mexico candidate aims to become 1st Native congresswoman
June 6, 2018 34
By Morgan Lee THE ASSOCIATED PRESS SANTA FE, N.M.- The Democratic nominee for a U.S. House…
Young Indigenous leaders share experiences with the Senate of Canada
June 6, 2018 38
OTTAWA- Indigenous young people from across Canada are sharing experiences with members of the Senate in…