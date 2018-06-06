Man charged after shots fired

An Ohsweken male is facing multiple charges after Six Nations Police responded to a report of a woman being shot at on 6th Line. A Six Nations Police investigation showed that a female and male were arguing at a residence when the man damage a vehicle preventing her from leaving. Police said the woman was physically assaulted . Police said she fled on foot from the house with her children when a man fired several gunshot rounds in their direction. Neither the woman or children were struck. Police arrested and charged Chad Mt Pleasant, 36. He is facing charges of:Mischief under $5000; Assault; Possession of Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose; Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm X3, Careless Use of Firearm/Ammo/Weapon X6 and Pointing Firearm.Mt Pleasant was held for a…
