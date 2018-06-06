Rebels perfect record snapped

By: Neil Becker Sports Reporter The Six Nations Rebels flirt with regular season perfection has come up short. Dominating the competition, Six Nations have highly entertained their loyal fan base by posting 15 straight wins before settling for a 10-10 overtime decision against divisional foe St. Catharines Spartans. “We came out flat on Friday night from the start,” Rebels rookie forward Kobe Whitcomb said. “Our defense did well as always but I personally believe we didn’t execute well offensively.” Six Nations, who back in early May defeated St. Catharines by a 12-4 count, surrendered early consecutive goals in this latest encounter before Riley Miller with less than four minutes remaining in the first scored to cut the Rebels deficit in half at 2-1 heading into the second. “We just didn’t…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice