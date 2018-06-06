Sports
ticker

Six Nations Bantam 2 celebrate Confederacy lacrosse gold

June 6, 2018 2 views
It was mission accomplished for the explosive Six Nations Bantam 2 squad who celebrated a gold medal championship ‘A’ win at the Six Nations Confederacy Tournament. ( Photo by Neil Becker)

By: Neil Becker Sports Reporter That ultimate feeling of winning gold never gets old for Six Nations Bantam 2 goalie Kole Bomberry. As regulation time quickly ticked away an excited Bomberry couldn’t help but take peeks at the scoreboard before finally raising his arms and enthusiastically celebrating what was a Six Nations Confederacy lacrosse Tournament 6-3 ‘A’ championship win against the Oakville 2 squad. “This is two years in a row, and it feels really good,” Bomberry said. “We played really good ‘D’, our passing was good and it always feels really good to win.” When asked what he likes best about the tournament and playing goal a smiling Bomberry said, “Having fun and playing my hardest.” Grabbing that early momentum Six Nations got the GPA crowd in an excited…

