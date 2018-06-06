Local News
ticker

Six Nations loses strong protector of Haudenosaunee rights

June 6, 2018 78 views
Clyde “Bullet” Powless April 28,1967-May 30, 2018

Clyde “Bullet” Powless April 28 1967 – May 30, 2018 By Lynda Powless Editor Six Nations has lost one of the iconic figures of the 2006 Reclamation with the death Wednesday, May 30, 2018, of Clyde “Bullet” Powless, a well known Haudenosaunee Confederacy supporter. Powless, born April 28, 1967, passed away at Niagara Regional Hospital after suffering a heart attack. He came to the public’s attention as one of the most recognizable faces during the 2006 Six Nations Reclamation of unceded Six Nations lands at Caledonia. He was asked by Confederacy Chiefs to keep the peace at the former Douglas Creek housing site. He was present when a botched OPP raid of a sleeping protest site, made up mostly of women and children, in April of 2006 sparked what would…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

New Mexico candidate aims to become 1st Native congresswoman 

June 6, 2018 33

By Morgan Lee THE ASSOCIATED PRESS SANTA FE, N.M.- The Democratic nominee for a U.S. House…

Read more
Daily

Young Indigenous leaders share experiences with the Senate of Canada 

June 6, 2018 35

OTTAWA- Indigenous young people from across Canada are sharing experiences with members of the Senate in…

Read more