Six Nations loses strong protector of Haudenosaunee rights

Clyde “Bullet” Powless April 28 1967 – May 30, 2018 By Lynda Powless Editor Six Nations has lost one of the iconic figures of the 2006 Reclamation with the death Wednesday, May 30, 2018, of Clyde “Bullet” Powless, a well known Haudenosaunee Confederacy supporter. Powless, born April 28, 1967, passed away at Niagara Regional Hospital after suffering a heart attack. He came to the public’s attention as one of the most recognizable faces during the 2006 Six Nations Reclamation of unceded Six Nations lands at Caledonia. He was asked by Confederacy Chiefs to keep the peace at the former Douglas Creek housing site. He was present when a botched OPP raid of a sleeping protest site, made up mostly of women and children, in April of 2006 sparked what would…



