SNP Sheriffs earn silver at Walter Gretzky Street Hockey Tourney

June 6, 2018 2 views
It was definitely a weekend to remember for the SNP Sheriffs who put together an impressive 4-1-1 record before eventually capturing silver after losing a nail bitting contest against the Burford Bandits. ( Photo by Neil Becker)

By: Neil Becker Sports Reporter They might not have struck gold, but that didn’t stop the SNP Sherrifs from emerging as winners at the Walter Gretzky Street Hockey tournament. After posting an impressive 4-1-1 round robin record, the Sherriffs settled for silver after dropping what was a nail biting 5-3 decision against the Burford Bandits. Despite not getting gold, the Sherriffs were winners as they got to create life long memories and make new friends all while spending a weekend doing what they love best, which is playing hockey. “They had fun,” Sherriffs co-coach Derrick Anderson said. “Playing keeps them in shape. They know me as an officer, but know that when I’m not working they can come up to me, say hello and talk when they see me in…

