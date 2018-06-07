Epilepsy double national average in Indigenous population: study 

SASKATOON- A study suggests that the incidence of epilepsy among Indigenous Canadians is twice that of non-Indigenous people.

Research from the University of Saskatchewan shows a national rate annually of 62 new cases per 100,000 people.

But for self-identified First Nations patients that rate doubles.

Researchers say they don’t know the exact reason for the difference, but higher rates of traumatic brain injury in Indigenous populations could be connected.

They also say poverty and reduced access to education may contribute to a higher risk.

The study used Saskatchewan health records from 2005 to 2010 to collect numbers from people who were either hospitalized for epilepsy or had a diagnosis in at least two visits to doctors.

They then took the data and adjusted it for the rest of Canada.

