OHSWEKEN, SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND -Voters head to the polls to cast a ballot in the Ontario provincial elections today |(June 7 2018) at the Six Nations Community Hall. There had been reports of technical problems at some electronic polling stations across the province, Elections Ontario says voting is running smoothly at the majority of locations. While the Six Nations poll was electronic at New Credit it was still manual with a paper poll. (Photo by Jim C Powless)

