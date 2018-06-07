Kahnawake will not appeal after ‘marry out, get out’ provisions ruled unconstitutional

KAHNAWA:KE-The Mohawk Council of Kahnawake is not appeal a Quebec superior Court ruling that deemed its membership law unconstitutional.
The council posted its decision to community members Wednesday saying it would not appeal the case of Miller v. Mohawk Council of Kahnawà:ke.
“It is clearly in our best interests to move forward as a community and put this unpleasant episode behind us, as a community,” said Grand Chief Joseph Tokwiro Norton. “From our perspective, the judgment was not a complete disaster – far from it, as a matter of fact. We agreed with several areas of the judgment, as we’ve stated in earlier releases on this matter. It was unanimously agreed that appealing this to another outside court would not serve our purposes.”
Kahnawake authorities have long argued that those provisions are designed to preserve Mohawk culture, a group of 16 plaintiffs challenged the membership policy they called discriminatory.
The case was heard in court last year over the policy commonly referred to as “marry out, get out,” which declares anyone who marries a non-Indigenous person can no longer live on the reserve just south of Montreal.
In May, Quebec Superior Court Justice Thomas Davis ruled the sections are discriminatory and violate the federal Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
The Mohawk Council also agreed to pay the plaintiffs the monies ordered in the judgment.
The Council said the decision to forego the appeal was unanimous, while the decision to pay the plaintiffs was passed 9 to 3, with Ratitsénhaienhs Billy Diabo, Carl Horn and Kahsennenhawe Sky-Deer voting against payment. Both decisions were made at the duly-convened Council meeting held on Monday, May 28, 2018.
A total of $35,000 will be paid out to several of the plaintiffs, which is about 4% of the damages that they were seeking.
“The majority of Council agreed to pay the plaintiffs, though it was made clear that it is being done to avoid complicating matters,” Grand Chief Norton added. “If there’s a saving grace, it was that the amount could have been far worse. The concern was that, with these monies coming from our discretionary budget, these are funds that could have been used to supplement underfunded organizations and activities such as the Youth Center, Language & Culture, and Sports & Recreation. But we have to find a way to work around this.”
The council asked for calm in the community. “As a final statement, the MCK reminds that community that we should all remain calm and respectful in matters relating to this issue and conduct ourselves accordingly.
As long as it respects the charter, the Mohawk council was also given the opportunity to find another way to protect lands, language and culture.
While he acknowledged that actions by the federal government led to land expropriation and discouraged members of the community from embracing their culture, Davis said the chiefs who testified failed to show how mixed marriages have an impact on land use or culture.
