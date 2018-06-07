Kahnawake will not appeal after ‘marry out, get out’ provisions ruled unconstitutional

KAHNAWA:KE-The Mohawk Council of Kahnawake is not appeal a Quebec superior Court ruling that deemed its membership law unconstitutional. The council posted its decision to community members Wednesday saying it would not appeal the case of Miller v. Mohawk Council of Kahnawà:ke. “It is clearly in our best interests to move forward as a community and put this unpleasant episode behind us, as a community,” said Grand Chief Joseph Tokwiro Norton. “From our perspective, the judgment was not a complete disaster – far from it, as a matter of fact. We agreed with several areas of the judgment, as we’ve stated in earlier releases on this matter. It was unanimously agreed that appealing this to another outside court would not serve our purposes.”

Kahnawake authorities have long argued that those provisions are designed to preserve Mohawk culture, a group of 16 plaintiffs challenged the membership policy they called discriminatory. The case was heard in court last year over the policy commonly referred to as “marry out, get out,” which declares anyone who marries a non-Indigenous person can no longer live on the reserve just south of Montreal. In May, Quebec Superior Court Justice Thomas Davis ruled the sections are discriminatory and violate the federal Charter of Rights and Freedoms.